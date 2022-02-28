EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $64.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

