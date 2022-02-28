EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 249,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,026 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

