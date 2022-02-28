EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.35 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $64,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS opened at $377.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.46. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

