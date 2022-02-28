EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.48 Million in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

