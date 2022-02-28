EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $231,145,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 95.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after buying an additional 809,608 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $110.39 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average of $212.47. The firm has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

