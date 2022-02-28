EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 39,701 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,701 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $199.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.29. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

