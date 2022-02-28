EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $776.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.33.

EPAM opened at $382.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $338.69 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

