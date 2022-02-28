EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

EPR stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $49.80. 790,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,283. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

