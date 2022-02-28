EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.
EPR stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $49.80. 790,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,283. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.
In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
About EPR Properties (Get Rating)
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
