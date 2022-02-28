Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.91.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Equifax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $218.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

