Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 312.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $19,004,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $15,587,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $16,357,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

