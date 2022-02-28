Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NYSE AMC opened at $17.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

