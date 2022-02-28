Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EUXTF. Barclays started coverage on Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC raised Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of EUXTF traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.38. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563. Euronext has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.74.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

