Eversource Energy (ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on March 31st

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.
Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66.
ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
