Eversource Energy (ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on March 31st

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

