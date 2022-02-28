EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of EVERTEC worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of EVTC opened at $41.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.