Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

Exelon stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 844,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,500. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Exelon by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

