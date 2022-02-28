Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 500,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,500. Exelon has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.73.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

