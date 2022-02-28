ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

EXLS stock opened at $119.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.21.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

