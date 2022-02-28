Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

EXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$7.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$683.36 million and a P/E ratio of 58.69. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Extendicare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.