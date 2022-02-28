Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.59. 28,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,183. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

