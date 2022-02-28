Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Ferguson worth $213,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ferguson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,847 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,197,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FERG. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,794.33.

Ferguson stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.32. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.