Ferroglobe (GSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.73. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

GSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $3,518,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

