Ferroglobe (GSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.73. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.
GSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
