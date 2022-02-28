Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$11.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.36.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.50. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$9.61 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.