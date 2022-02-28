Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,850 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

NYSE SBSW traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. 780,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.