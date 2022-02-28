Financial Advisors Network Inc. Decreases Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. 18,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,516. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

