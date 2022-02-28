Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,779,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $360.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

