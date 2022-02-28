Financial Advisors Network Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.52. 859,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,379,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

