Financial Analysis: COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) versus Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR)

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for COMSovereign and Ealixir, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ealixir has a beta of -3.51, meaning that its stock price is 451% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMSovereign and Ealixir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 5.23 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ealixir has lower revenue, but higher earnings than COMSovereign.

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and Ealixir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94% Ealixir N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ealixir shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

COMSovereign beats Ealixir on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMSovereign Company Profile (Get Rating)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Ealixir Company Profile (Get Rating)

EALIXIR Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

