First Command Bank Decreases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Command Bank lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,968. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $84.98 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

