First Command Bank Sells 300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Command Bank decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 284,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 58.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

WFC traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,852,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

