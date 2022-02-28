First Command Bank Takes $37,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 112.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $118.26. 22,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.