First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $194,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

CE stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.34. 6,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,760. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

