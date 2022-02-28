First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

FITB traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $47.61. 107,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,841. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.