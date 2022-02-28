First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 16 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO stock traded down $23.53 on Monday, hitting $1,841.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,442. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,145.16 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,982.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,827.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

