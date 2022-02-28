First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 233 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.51. 1,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,855. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,642 shares of company stock worth $4,333,057 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

