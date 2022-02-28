First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 94 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lear by 58.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 10.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.73.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $5.92 on Monday, hitting $160.96. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Lear’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

