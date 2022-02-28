First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of FQVLF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.02. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

