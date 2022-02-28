First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 73,647 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 123.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $3,818,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,845 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

