First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 50.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of FDEU opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.