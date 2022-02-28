First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 50.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FDEU opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.