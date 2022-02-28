First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,604 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 525 call options.

CIBR traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,927,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

