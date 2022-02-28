First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,604 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 525 call options.
CIBR traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,927,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.