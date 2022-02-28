Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Five Below were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 9.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after buying an additional 104,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of FIVE opened at $166.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.