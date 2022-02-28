Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

FIVN stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

