FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,948,000. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 273,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,016,000 after buying an additional 31,409 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $237.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

