FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given New 230.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 250.00 to 230.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 255.00 to 250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.00.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:FLIDY opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.