Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.04. 406,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,222. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

