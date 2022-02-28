ForgeRock (FORG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

FORG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

