Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 173.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.