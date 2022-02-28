Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 12.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $324.97 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.51 and its 200-day moving average is $316.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

