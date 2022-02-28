Fortis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 1.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 544,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.07. 2,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,395. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

