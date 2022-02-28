Fortis Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.39. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.67 and its 200 day moving average is $175.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

