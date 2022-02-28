Fortis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,221 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 761,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,052,000 after acquiring an additional 116,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 304.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,135,205. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $68.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43.

